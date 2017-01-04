Hybrid Audio Technologies Announces “Representative of the Year” Award Recipient at CES 2017

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Hybrid Audio Technologies announces its Sales Rep of the Year Award goes to none other than Ira Gold of Impact Sales & Marketing (West Hartford, CT). Gold is not only the sales rep for Hybrid Audio Technologies, but also Audiotec Fischer Brands USA, sister company to Hybrid Audio and distributor of Audiotec Fischer GmbH brands Brax, Helix, and Match.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be recognized by a company that I consider to be one of the finest companies I have ever had the honor and pleasure to represent.”
“It is not always just about sales (but that does matter), but is about [our] commitment to offer the finest product out there with the best program and support. I plan to continue my support for HAT in 2017 and look forward to a great year.”
-Ira Gold of Impact Sales & Marketing
Scott Buwalda, founder and CEO of Hybrid Audio Technologies and Audiotec Fischer Brands USA commented “it’s about passion. I saw it repeatedly this year – Mr. Gold’s desire to truly support our dealers was remarkable, and we are very lucky to have him on board as not only a Hybrid Audio rep, but also a Brax/Helix/Match rep too.”Hybrid Audio Technologies and Audiotec Fischer Brands USA will host a hospitality suite in the Venetian, in the “high-end audio” section, suite 29-210. At CES, Hybrid Audio will unveil amplifiers from its Unity-series electronics lineup, as well as a new super high-end offering commemorating the company’s ten successful years of manufacturing – a speaker product known as Legatia – X (with “X” signifying the roman numeral “10” for ten years of producing the world’s finest speaker systems).
For more info, Visit www.hybrid-audio.com, calL 770-888-8200, or e-mail info@hybrid-audio.com
