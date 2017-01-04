Hybrid Audio Technologies Announces “Representative of the Year” Award Recipient at CES 2017

– Hybrid Audio Technologies celebrated its tenth year of business in 2016 and looks forward to 2017 as the first year of amplifier manufacturing and distribution under its heralded name brand.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Hybrid Audio Technologies announces its Sales Rep of the Year Award goes to none other than Ira Gold of Impact Sales & Marketing (West Hartford, CT). Gold is not only the sales rep for Hybrid Audio Technologies, but also Audiotec Fischer Brands USA, sister company to Hybrid Audio and distributor of Audiotec Fischer GmbH brands Brax, Helix, and Match.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am to be recognized by a company that I consider to be one of the finest companies I have ever had the honor and pleasure to represent.” “It is not always just about sales (but that does matter), but is about [our] commitment to offer the finest product out there with the best program and support. I plan to continue my support for HAT in 2017 and look forward to a great year.” -Ira Gold of Impact Sales & Marketing

Scott Buwalda, founder and CEO of Hybrid Audio Technologies and Audiotec Fischer Brands USA commented “it’s about passion. I saw it repeatedly this year – Mr. Gold’s desire to truly support our dealers was remarkable, and we are very lucky to have him on board as not only a Hybrid Audio rep, but also a Brax/Helix/Match rep too.”

For more info, Visit www.hybrid-audio.com, calL 770-888-8200, or e-mail info@hybrid-audio.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

