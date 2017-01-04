EchoMaster Proves Big Surprises Come in Small Packages at CES

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.04.2017) – EchoMaster has revealed its unique plans for CES 2017. Kicking off January 5, 2017, EchoMaster will feature eight powered mini vehicles in booth 5220 North Hall, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The vehicle range includes a BMW, Mini Cooper, Mercedes-Benz, Range Rover, Dump Truck, Audi Q7, and Silverado. Each vehicle is outfitted with various safety solutions from the EchoMaster line, across numerous categories.

In addition to the experiential CES demonstration, EchoMaster has launched buying guides on its website, which simplify the process of selecting the right safety system for drivers. Back-up camera and front camera guides are available now, and the company plans to expand these tools to other categories over the next few months.

Some of the products that will be featured in the CES booth include OSAM, a system to help protect police officers and warn of potential danger approaching their vehicles while on duty, microwave side blind spot sensors, a commercial DVR system with four commercial-grade cameras, a six multi-view consumer camera that can be installed as a front or reverse camera, and more!

To experience the live demonstration, stop by booth 5220 North Hall at CES, or follow live on Facebook all week at facebook.com/aamp, or facebook.com/echomasterproducts

