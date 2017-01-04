Dual Electronics Re-Enters In-Dash Navigation with 9 New In-Vehicle AV Products

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.04.2017) – Dual Electronics Corporation has introduced nine new in-vehicle audio/video products: three multimedia receivers, two CD receivers, two mechless digital media receivers and two amplifiers. Dual is re-entering the in-dash navigation category with the launch of the DVN927BT multimedia receiver featuring built-in iGo navigation with TTS. The DVN927BT will be available in January 2017 at $249.99 MSRP. All new models will be on display during the 2017 International CES in Booth 3721 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 5-8, 2017.

“As a leader in aftermarket audio/video, Dual remains committed to offer the newest technologies, and a comprehensive suite of feature sets to satisfy the broad range of demands of the aftermarket customer,” commented Jim Braun, President and CEO, Dual Electronics Corp. “With the re-introduction of in-dash navigation, and the prevalence of Bluetooth and mirroring connectivity, the Dual line up offers the most sought after convenience, smartphone integration and safety.”

Multimedia – The top of the line DVN927BT (MSRP $249.99) double DIN multimedia receiver features built-in iGo Navigation, built-in Bluetooth with external mic, front USB input with charging (1A), microSD card input, back up camera input and steering wheel control. The DVN927BT will be available in January 2017. The DV637MB (MSRP: $159.99) features 2-Way DualMirror technology for mirroring (Apple & Android) and control (Android only) of a connected device. The DV637MB will be available in February 2017.

The built-in navigation feature (available on DVN927BT) is powered by iGo Primo Next Generation navigation technology featuring an intuitive user interface, powerful navigation engine, over 10 million POIs, TTS (Text to Speech) and support via the Naviextras website for adding additional features or updating map regions. It includes maps of the US, Puerto Rico and USVI.

The 2-Way DualMirror technology (available on DV637MB) allows for mirroring (Apple & Android), and control (Android only) of a connected smartphone. The connected smartphone’s screen is mirrored onto the receiver’s screen. The Android user can also navigate and control the connected smartphone directly from the receiver’s touchscreen (app required, free download). Dual also offers the DMH25 Screen Mirroring WiFi Dongle to wirelessly connect a smartphone to the headunit. The dongle plugs into the HDMI and USB inputs on the back of the receiver and communicates with any smartphone using WiFi Direct.

All three new multimedia models feature built-in Bluetooth technology. One model (DV637MB) offers ID3 tag in addition to HFP, A2DP & AVRCP profiles. The DVN927BT includes an external mic for enhanced voice clarity.

All three new models feature front panel USB inputs for music playback and charging. The DV637MB adds 2.1A charging capability via the rear USB input, allowing for charging of tablets and iPad devices. All other models offer a full 1A charging from the front USB input.

The DV637MB features an 8-Band EQ, 5 EQ presets, and 4V preamp outputs (F/R/S). The other two new models feature 2V preamp outputs (F/R/S) and 5 EQ presets. All three new models are back-up camera ready, and steering wheel control ready.

CD & Digital Media Receivers – Dual introduces four new head units to the 2017 lineup, including the first for Dual double DIN mechless receiver, the DXRM57BT (MSRP: $49.99). Other models are: XRM47BT (MSRP: $39.99) single DIN mechless receiver, and two CD receivers: double DIN DXDM227BT (MSRP: $69.99) and single DIN DC207BT (MSRP: $59.99).

All four new models feature built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), audio streaming and player control (A2DP & AVRCP).

All four new models also feature front panel USB inputs for playback, and full 1 Amp charging to power up connected electronics.

