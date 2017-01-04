AudioControl Adds First-Ever 6-Channel Amplifiers to Mobile Audio Lineup

SEATTLE, WA (01.05.2017) – AudioControl has unveiled two 6-channel car audio amplifiers that offer unparalleled innovation and set new levels of performance for aftermarket sound systems. The design goals of the AudioControl LC-6.1200 and the D-6.1200 were to deliver the ultimate solution for factory (OEM) sound system integration and superior overall performance.

The new 6-channel amps from AudioControl are high-current designs housed in a solid one-piece aluminum chassis with internal cooling. Each amplifier delivers 125 watts into 4 ohms/200 watts into 2 ohms and 400 watts bridged into 4 ohms. Each pair of channels is bridgeable, giving installers unprecedented flexibility from a single amplifier. Both AudioControl 6.1200 models are the first automotive amplifiers to offer 8 Summable speaker-level inputs, eliminating the need for clunky external adapters and making OEM integration possible even for the most complex factory systems. Innovations such as input summing have top 12-volt installers worldwide turning to AudioControl as their premium aftermarket car audio solutions provider.

The LC-6.1200 features fully adjustable independent Linkwitz-Riley crossover networks for precise system configuration. The D-6.1200 offers AudioControl’s matrix digital signal processor, providing the most refined levels of tuning flexibility for any factory or aftermarket sound system. Using AudioControl’s smart user interface allows complete control over all features including 30 bands of equalization, signal time-alignment, input delay and phase correction, plus integrated input and output RTA’s.

Other key features of the new 6-channel amplifiers include AudioControl’s proprietary patented AccuBASS circuit, a unique smart technology that has been designed to seamlessly apply bass compensation only when required in order to restore low frequencies to their proper level within the recording. Both amps also feature MILC level-matching technology and the GTO signal sensing circuit, helping installers overcome OEM integration hurdles and deliver the finest possible automotive sound systems. An optional ACR-1 assignable remote level control gives users fingertip access to bass level on the fly. All AudioControl automotive amplifiers are designed and assembled in the USA from components sourced globally and come with a 5-year warranty.

“Installers need premium solutions to make OEM integration easier and with absolutely stunning performance and overall sound quality,” commented Chris Bennett, AudioControl’s National Sales Manager of Mobile Electronics. “These 6-channel amplifiers are complete system solutions in a single chassis that deliver the features and performance that today’s car audio consumers demand.”

The AudioControl LC-6.1200 has an MSRP of $699 and is expected to become available Q1, 2017. The D-6.1200 has an MSRP of $999 and is expected to become available later in 2017.

