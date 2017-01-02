MECA Set for a Strong 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.03.2017) – On the heels of a strong 2016 MECA is planning for an even stronger 2017 season.

From I-40, on the road to Las Vegas and CES 2017, MECA Commish Steve Stern related to 12voltnews.com, “We are very excited about the opportunities for 2017. Meeting with MECA vendor and retail members at CES is a great way to kick off the new year. We again will be in the LVCC North Hall, Booth 3300. MECA California directors, Linda Kobayashi and Richard Papasin will be in the booth. They do a great job hosting events in California.”

The MECA Preferred Partner program with Motel 6 continues in 2017. MECA members and family receive a 10% discount on stays at Motel 6 across the U.S.

“The program we have in place with Motel 6, now for the 5th year, is a super deal for our members and family. My son Ethan and I are getting the discount at Motel 6 stays on the trip to Vegas. With gas prices predicted to remain low we expect members to travel to dealer and regional events. Members may send the night on the road and the Motel 6 discount will help with travel expenses.”

Plans are set for Fry’s Electronics to host events at a number their locations. Fry’s has 34 stores and 3 MECA events are currently penciled in on the calendar.

Concluding, Stern commented, “The MECA Rule book has been updated for 2017. We feel we have covered all the bases and are ready to get the 2017 year underway. With nearly 200 events in the U.S. in the works, plus 60 international events, we anticipate a banner year.”

Visit www.mecacaraudio.com for more.

