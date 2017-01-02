JB Associates Welcomes Chris Simpson to the Firm

MILTON, WVA (01.03.2017) – Chris Simpson, a well-known 12volt retailer and fabricator, has joined the JB Associates rep firm. Simpson will cover areas in northern Ohio, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

Jason Billups, JB Associates firm principal, related to 12voltnews.com, “Chris brings over 25 years of 12volt field experience as an installer, manager and store owner. His passion and knowledge of the industry make him the ideal person to answer audio and industry questions to help dealers in our territory grow their respective businesses.”

For the past 6 years, Simpson has been the owner and operator of VIP Autoworks in Mentor, OH.

Simpson commented to 12voltnews.com, “My background as a fabricator and store owner gives me tools to help dealers in the territory. I know many of the dealers already. Also, I know the day-to-day challenges they face. Working together we will strive to utilize social media to generate awareness and create store traffic into their shops.”

Continuing, Billups stated, “Chris did the installation on the rep firm Kia and I get compliments all the time. He is one of the best fabricators I have ever seen. We will be sharing that knowledge with trainings for our dealers.”

Visit www.jba12v.com for more. Contact Chris by email at chris@jba12v.com

