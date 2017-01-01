Memphis Audio Is Expanding Its Presence

MEMPHIS, TN (01.02.2016) – After a year of record setting growth, Memphis Audio is expanding its sales force to better serve their dealers in key territories across the United States. Memphis is thrilled to announce the addition multiple rep firms in several key markets across the USA. In Southern California Taylor Marketing has been selected to be the firm Representing Memphis. Florida will now be serviced by Integrity Marketing Group. Dan Fischer of Ultimate Sales is responsible for the Upstate New York market. Neil Harprin of NH Sales and Marketing will bring a wealth of sales and service experience to the New Hampshire markets. These new additions to Memphis’ award winning sales force expand Memphis Audio’s presence in these major markets and will result in dealers receiving more personalized and timely service.

“In the past 18 months Memphis has relaunched our entire line from the ground up. At CES 2017 dealers will see an astounding 70+ new SKU’s offered by Memphis. We are taking a huge leap into hi-end audio with the production of the most technologically advanced amplifiers and speakers ever produced by Memphis. Our Powersports offerings have more than doubled and we formed a strategic partnership with Southern Sounds allowing us to produce the best performing powersports roof systems for side-by-sides on the market, built right here in the USA. With all this growth we need more representation than ever. The addition of Taylor Marketing and Integrity marketing gives us a much bigger presence allowing our dealers to receive the facetime from our representatives that they deserve in these larger territories.” said Nick LoMonaco, VP of Memphis Audio.

See Memphis at CES in Booth #5021

Visit www.memphiscaraudio.com for more.

