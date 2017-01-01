Kicker Announces New Show Vehicle, Mobile and Lifestyle Products for CES 2017

STILLWATER, OK (01.02.2016) – KICKER Performance Audio has announced new show vehicles, an exciting new interactive display and several new products for home and car at this year’s International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 5-8. All of the excitement will be in the North Hall Booth 4619 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In addition to the bevy of KICKER product unveilings at this year’s CES, show-goers will see the newest addition to the company’s stable of show cars – a Ram ProMaster City passenger van. The van, noted for its efficiency and lower environmental impact while earning the 2016 Commercial Green Car-of-the-Year™ award, boasts 5,000 watts worth of KICKER Q-Class amplification and a dozen KICKER L7QB8 Loaded Aluminum Subwoofer Enclosures in a custom rack. A dedicated 1,000-watt Q-Class system is built into the front of the vehicle to show off KICKER’s continued commitment to sound quality, which includes a full KICKER QS-Series speaker system and KICKER Q-Class L7 Subwoofer under the seat.

