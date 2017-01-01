2017… A New Year of Opportunities

SHREVEPORT, LA (01.02.2017) – January 1st 2017 marked the beginning of a New Year filled with opportunities. Happy New Year!

The New Year presents an opportunity to start with a clean slate and implement a fresh set of goals for the year ahead. This week’s CES 2017, and activities across Las Vegas, will provide a springboard for 2017.

There is an old saying “Nothing is more constant than change.” The fact that online commerce continues to capture sales from brick and mortar retailers has become a constant that won’t change – unless brick and mortar retailers change their approach to the marketplace.

E-commerce sales during the holiday season were up nearly 20% in 2016. Between Black Friday and Christmas eve FedEx and UPS combined to deliver over a billion packages. To be sure, not all of those packages were Christmas gifts. However, as online ordering surged, the majority were Christmas gifts.

In the evermore digital marketplace, all brick and mortar retailers must change their mindset and marketing approach to engage the consumer marketplace. To be successful retailers must create an overall experience consumers can not get from an online retailer. Hearing crisp highs, and feeling bass in the chest, just can not be experienced online. Seeing in-vehicle lighting and power sports installations first-hand will drive sales. Safety and convenience products, along with in-vehicle connectivity, are also categories where an exciting in-store experience can capture business for brick and mortar retailers.

New product arrivals, hot installations and new in-store displays represent ideal content to highlight through planned social media posts. By the time the morning coffee is brewed a far sighted 12volt retailer could have made an engaging Instagram post for his followers to checkout. That post could feature a new product with an invitation to come into the store for an ultimate demonstration. As the Instagram post was made that content could have been shared to Facebook and Twitter accounts also.

The Instagram Business Profile, which is free, features a contact tab. A follower can tap the contact tab and call the store from their smartphone as they view the post. Also, a follower can send an email to the store as well as get a map to the store. Make a post, with the opportunity to get an immediate response from a follower, is an amazing outreach 12volt retailers can’t pass up in today’s marketplace.

For the good of our 12volt industry, the community of suppliers must endeavor to inform the world of the benefits mobile electronics products offer consumers. It’s is well known the price driven “Race to Zero” has stripped marketing budgets. Recent emphasis on high end in-vehicle audio, along with power sports for UTV and marine plus lighting, is a terrific way to kick off the New Year.

“Again, Happy New Year and best wishes for a very prosperous 2017.” -Micheal Van Horn

