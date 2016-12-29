VAIS Technology Releases SiriusXM Tuner Kit for Honda Vehicles

ENGLEWOOD, CO (12.30.2016) – VAIS Technology has announced the latest addition to their growing lineup of factory radio plug n play SiriusXM tuner kits. The #GSR-025 tuner kit is designed to work with most 2016 and 2017 Honda vehicles not equipped with satellite radio tuners from the factory. This covers most all “LX” models in Honda’s lineup.

Dennis Hopper, VP of Sales, stated, “VAIS continues to validate all vehicles not equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners.” Honda is our latest solution covering 2017 models. See the application guide on www.vaistech.com for details.

VAIS Technology is a leading source that offers plug ‘n play SiriusXM units that work through the existing factory radio. VAIS Technology now offers Toyota, Ford, Porsche, Honda, Nissan, Mazda, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Scion, Subaru, GM and now Mercedes.

Visit www.vaistech.com for more.

