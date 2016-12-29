Crux Releases Maserati Backup Camera / Video Interface

RESEDA, CA (12.30.2016) – Crux Interfacing Solutions is releasing the RVCMT-69 interface for the 2008+ Maserati GT.

Rich DeSclafani from CRUX stated, “We are really happy to continue expanding our line of backup camera interfaces. High end cars like the Maserati GT are unique and hold a small niche in the industry. Naturally we are excited to be able to cater to this market and introduce products like this under the CRUX brand. I am very much looking forward to presenting this and many other new products at CES next week!”

Check out all of Crux’s new products at CES 2017 in booth #7709.

To visit the product page, click here. For more info, visit cruxinterfacing.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

