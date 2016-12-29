AudioControl Teams with Gary Biggs to Build Ultimate Demo Vehicle for CES

MOUNTAINLAKE TERRACE, WA (12.30.2016) – AudioControl has teamed with Gary Biggs of Audiofrog to build a demo vehicle to highlight AudioControl’s new amplifier and processor line-up at CES Expo 2017 in Las Vegas, January 5th to January 8th, 2017. On display for attendees to experience will be the BMW 535i featuring the launch of AudioControl’s new DM-810 processor now shipping to all dealers. The BMW factory source unit will be retained to show just how great any factory system can sound when paired with AudioControl processing and amplification.

In addition, AudioControl will be offering regular training sessions live at its booth #5016 in the North Hall for attendees to learn, experience and test themselves AudioControl’s new DSP software platform and products.

All of the processing and amplification will drive the audio performance of Audiofrog GB series speakers and subwoofers. AudioControl invites all attendees to come by booth at CES Expo 2017 and hear how “Making Good Sound Great” is possible when using the best in class equipment from AudioControl and Audiofrog.

To visit the DM-810 product page, click here. Visit www.audiocontrol.com for more.

