Metra Offers Touchscreen Kit for Pacifica 2016+

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.29.2016) – Installers will soon be able to offer Chrysler Pacifica owners the convenience of a touchscreen with Metra’s new Turbo Touch 99-6543HG dash kit for the installation of DIN and DDIN radios. The kit features an integrated 4.3-inch touchscreen, and buttons that retain all climate and vehicle customization functions that would normally be lost after removing a factory radio. This unique design with multiple panels provides space for both a DDIN radio, and the 4.3-inch touchscreen.

This patent-pending design for a touchscreen-based vehicle interface also retains the factory safety features, including the backup camera and sensors, tire pressure, and trip data. Drivers will love the 8 backlit buttons that can be customized with over 250 different color options.

Metra’s patented smart interface technology will automatically detect the vehicle once installed, and configure to the Chrysler Pacifica application. Steering wheel control functionality is also retained, eliminating the need to purchase and install a separate steering wheel control interface.

Painted to match the look and texture of the factory dash, this kit was designed, engineered, and built with pride in the U.S.A.

See the Chrysler Pacifica Turbo Touchscreen on display at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8 in North Hall booth # 5211.

Visit www.metraonline.com for more.

