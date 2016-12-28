Axxess Interfaces Intros All-In-One Digital Signal Processor

HOLLY HILL, FL (12.29.2016) – Metra continues to lead in advanced vehicle integration and interfacing solutions with the release of their new Digital Signal Processor. This new patent-pending DSP, by Axxess Interfaces, is a cost-effective option for customers wanting to upgrade their vehicle’s sound quality without purchasing a new radio.

This all-in one solution sets itself apart from others in the market with its Digital Amp Turn on ability and a fully adjustable 31 band graphic EQ with Time Delay. It will also retain systems like SYNC and OnStar as well as GM Chime and volume control, meaning installers will not be required to purchase additional interfaces to retain these popular features.

Installers will love the new Axxess DSP because of its small footprint allowing for a quick, simple installation behind the dashboard. Features and settings are easily controlled via Bluetooth from Axxess’ free Smartphone application, which is available for both iOS and Android. A PC version is also available. Axxess has also developed plug-n-play harness solutions to further cut down on installation time. These harnesses are vehicle specific and cover many of the most popular models.

See the Axxess DSP and more on display at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas from January 5 – 8 in North Hall booth # 5211.

For additional product details, click here. Visit www.axxessinterfaces.com for more.

