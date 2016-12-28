Audiomobile Winter Showcase Moves to W Hotel Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (12.29.2016) – Audiomobile will host its annual Winter Showcase at the “Living Room” in the new W Hotel (adjacent to the SLS Hotel), January 5 – 7th from noon until 8 pm. Invitation details can be found at facebook.com/audiomobileusa

Matthew Overpeck, VP of Sales and Marketing, commented, “We opted to move this year to the new W Las Vegas, to be in closer proximity to the LVCC, which is just one-stop away from the Westgate Hotel (via the Las Vegas Monorail, at the SLS Station). This venue also offers Retailers a far more intimate and relaxed alternative experience to the hustle and stress of the Convention Center atmosphere. This venue offers a very comfortable environment to relax and talk business.

Overpeck added, “This is fully consistent with our solutions-based, high-performance products and the company’s philosophy to offer retailers a more personalized, business-focused interface experience, where upscale retailers can learn and develop insights that deliver significantly greater, long-term strategic benefits for them and their business.”

Overpeck continued, “It is now clear that all of our unique, uber-relevant products, which focus on select, categories, clearly stand out, even in a crowded market, and that our message resonates with the savvy Custom Integration specialty retailer segment. This narrow, focused strategy, allows them to make room in their merchandizing mix for these high-value products, which provide both far better application solutions, as well an enhancing their bottom-line. It’s really axiomatic that ‘Size matters,’ especially in mobile audio products, and we have made sure that we have addressed this on every level.”

Click here to view the Facebook event page for the Winter Showcase.

Retailers who are interested in learning more about this opportunity can schedule a meeting during the show by contacting Audiomobile at 702-221-1977 or matto@audiomobile.net

Visit www.audiomobile.net for more.

