Springtime in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (12/28/2016) – In response to requests from SBN participants that has been resonating for years, The IASCA 2017 Season Kickoff, will take place at the Daytona International Speedway. Held in conjunction with the Spring Turkey Run Car Show March 24 – 26, 2017, the event features over 15,000 spectators and more than 3,000 custom and classic cars from all eras. A host of planned activities and celebrity appearances include “Horny Mike” from hit TV show “Counting Cars” along with several others from the custom car industry. This will be a DO NOT MISS event. As it has over the last 30 years in its former venue, IASCA will produce the Sound Quality and SPL competitions, joined by MECA Sound Quality and SPL, and the dB Drag Racing Association’s SPL competitions.

“Hosting the Auto Sound Competition Kickoff at the Daytona International Speedway is something our members and participants have been asking for, for quite some time” says Moe Sabourin, Director of Operations for IASCA Worldwide “Being able to join in with one of the largest custom and classic car shows in the country makes it even better and will give our competitors so much more to see and do; it’s going to be a very exciting weekend.” IASCA President and SBN Founder Paul Papadeas commented, “Bringing the auto sound competition experience to a consumer driven event like the Turkey Run is huge. Over fifteen thousand car enthusiasts attend. These people continually invest in their rides and are now showing more interest for In-Car Entertainment and Safety Accessories.”

Papadeas continues, “The IASCA mission is two-fold. On one hand we work to proliferate consumer awareness and on the other we encourage 12 Volt Manufacturers and Distributors to host, stimulate and educate retailers with sales and marketing methods while having a little fun. We’ve suggested that suppliers stimulate industry attendance by offing “show special discounts and terms” exclusively on site. Both trade and consumers need the education that these events offer but now event production must be approached differently; one size does not fit all. Our industry’s demographics and product offerings have changed. We must respond to that which best serves our industry’s needs. Intermingling consumers and industry members in one venue can be most effective if you present the event to the respective participants independently. Sharing the show floor to both factions simultaneously is less productive. Opening the show floor to the public in a festive manner for one evening is sufficient to peak consumer interest. It’s my personal goal to collaborate with industry proponents to establish the means to produce an event that serves both factions.

Online pre-registrations for the IASCA Season Kickoff, featuring competition registrations for IASCA, MECA and dB Drag Racing will open January 1st, 2017 on the IASCA website at www.iasca.com/store.

For more info on registrations, host hotels and competition formats, visit the IASCA website at www.iasca.com or contact the IASCA office at 386 322 1551.

