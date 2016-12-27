SiriusXM Presents Extensive Live Concert Lineup on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY (12/28/2016) – SiriusXM announced today that it will broadcast exclusive concerts, DJ sets and special performances live on New Year’s Eve.

SiriusXM’s New Year’s Eve Live Concert Lineup Includes:

Maroon 5 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center – captured live on SiriusXM’s The Pulse

at the Mandalay Bay Events Center – captured live on SiriusXM’s The Pulse Countdown Festival featuring Diplo and Steve Aoki at the NOS Event Center – airing live on SiriusXM’s Electric Area

featuring Diplo and Steve Aoki at the NOS Event Center – airing live on SiriusXM’s Electric Area Willie Nelson at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse

at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s Willie’s Roadhouse Widespread Panic at the Bridgestone Arena– airing live on SiriusXM’s Jam_ON

at the Bridgestone Arena– airing live on SiriusXM’s Jam_ON KC & the Sunshine Band at the Choctaw Grand Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s 70’s on 7

at the Choctaw Grand Theater – airing live on SiriusXM’s 70’s on 7 Kool & The Gang at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – airing live on SiriusXM’s The Groove

at Thunder Valley Casino Resort – airing live on SiriusXM’s The Groove Southside Johnny at the Count Basie Theatre—airing live on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio

at the Count Basie Theatre—airing live on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio The Cowsills at The Cutting Room – captured live on SiriusXM’s 60’s on 6

SiriusXM will also present special performances and encore broadcasts of exclusive concerts in 2016 including:

Garth Brooks’s concert at the Ryman Auditorium to launch his SiriusXM channel, The Garth Channel, with a special encore only heard by those in attendance that night

concert at the Ryman Auditorium to launch his SiriusXM channel, The Garth Channel, with a special encore only heard by those in attendance that night Coldplay in the Hamptons on The Spectrum

in the Hamptons on The Spectrum Bon Jovi in Miami during Art Basel which aired live on the band’s SiriusXM channel, Bon Jovi Radio. Special encore will air on Classic Rewind.

in Miami during Art Basel which aired live on the band’s SiriusXM channel, Bon Jovi Radio. Special encore will air on Classic Rewind. Kings of Leon in New York City on Alt Nation

in New York City on Alt Nation Kenny Chesney celebrating the launch of his SiriusXM channel No Shoes Radio at the Stone Pony

celebrating the launch of his SiriusXM channel No Shoes Radio at the Stone Pony Green Day in Boston on Faction and Lithium

in Boston on Faction and Lithium Korn in LA on Octane

in LA on Octane The Lumineers in New York City on The Spectrum

in New York City on The Spectrum Dead & Company in Boulder, Colorado on The Grateful Dead Channel

in Boulder, Colorado on The Grateful Dead Channel Billy Idol from his residency at House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on 1 st Wave

from his residency at House Of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on 1 Wave Performances from Live in The Vineyard by Colbie Caillat, Mike Posner, O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness and Phillip Phillips

SiriusXM will also launch New Year’s Nation, a limited-run party music channel on New Year’s Eve. The limited-run channel is the ultimate soundtrack to New Year’s Eve parties around the country and will feature the biggest, upbeat party hits from genres across SiriusXM’s music platform. New Year’s Nation, which will be available on channel 18 and via the SiriusXM app for smartphones and other connected devices and online at siriusxm.com, will launch Friday, December 30 at 5:00 pm ET and air through Monday, January 2 at 3:00 am ET.

Additionally, SiriusXM will air year end countdown specials featuring the biggest songs of 2016 across twelve music channels including Hits1, The Highway, Coffee House, Watercolors, Pop 2K, The Pulse, BPM, Caliente, Bluesville, The Loft, The Heat and Heart & Soul.

Plus several all-time best countdowns including:

The Ultimate Top 50 Countdown on Hair Nation

The Top 100 Songs from the Cassette Era on Classic Rewind

The Ultimate 100 Classic Soul Songs on Soul Town

The Backspin 100: The Top Essential Classic Hip-Hop Hits on Backspin

The Prime 90 of the 90s on Prime Country

13 Most Influential Drummers in Rock & Roll Hosted by Nick Mason on Deep Tracks

The Top 20 Albums from 1971 on Classic Vinyl

For more information on SiriusXM, please visit www.siriusxm.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

