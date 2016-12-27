Now Shipping! New 2017 Massive Audio Nano “BLU” Series Amplifiers With BT

LOS ANGELES, CA (12/28/2016) – The four CTA Certified models include the BL1 Mono Block, BLX2 Two Channel, BLX4 Four Channel and the BLX5 Five Channel.

NANO “BLU” amps are only 4.25” W x 1.6” H and range from 6.5″ to 10.86″ L. All four models feature Efficient Digital Platforms, Built-In OEM Line Converters, Line Out, up to 9 Volts In, Auto Turn On (no turn on wire needed) with 12V out and support a USB plug which accommodates the optional UBT1 Bluetooth Dongle for audio streaming.

All Nano “BLU” Amps use Nickel Plated RCA inputs and circuit boards are sprayed for water resistance and everything gets shielded in a rust proof aluminum housing with a Blue back Lit logo. Each model supports a “Docking Port” to plug in an optional custom matching 4 Farad “BLUX” Capacitor.

To see these hard hitters in person, visit the Massive Audio Booth at CES 2017: BOOTH 5806 NORTH HALL, LOS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER JANUARY 5th – 8th 2017.

MSRP

$399.95 BL1 800RMS x1 1600W @ 1Ω 6.75” x 4.25” x 1.6”

$299.95 BLX2 120RMS x2 480W x1 @ 4Ω 6.50” x 4.25” x 1.6”

$399.98 BLX4 120RMS x4 480W x2 @ 4Ω 8.50” x 4.25” x 1.6”

$549.98 BLX5 120RMS x4 +600W x1 @ 4Ω / 2Ω 10.86” x 4.25” x 1.6”

For more information please contact Massive Audio: sales@massiveaudio.com or visit our Website: http://www.massiveaudio.com.

