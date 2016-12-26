New Subwoofer Series from Cadence

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (12/27/2016) – Cadence Sound is proud to introduce the all new MAGMA Series Subwoofer.

The Ultimate in performance and price, the all new Cadence Sound MAGMA series woofers bring both technology and value to the forefront. Both the CM10D2/D4 and CM10D2/D4 use a 2” Anodized Aluminum V.C. Poly Mica injected cone, all natural rubber surround and a stamped Cast basket with Spring loaded Push terminals.

Capable of being used in both sealed and vented applications, the Magma Series Woofers performance will make it the go to woofer in its class.

Both the CM10D2/D4 and CM10D2/D4 Models Showing and Shipping at CES.

To see the all New Magma Subwoofers, visit the Cadence Sound Booth at CES 2017 Booth 3115 North Hall, LVCC (Jan 5-8 2017)

