Metra Offers a DIN/DDIN Multi Kit For Late Model Acura /Honda Vehicles

HOLLY HILL, FL (12/27/2016) – Metra continues to be the leader of innovation for the car audio aftermarket industry with their latest dash kit solutions. Installers can now provide a simple radio upgrade for the owners of select Acura/Honda vehicles, model years 1990-2006.

The new 99-7814 includes parts for both DIN and DDIN radios, and will cover a wide range of the most popular Acura / Honda applications on the road today. This dash kit is proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit.

See this kit and more on display at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas from January 5th to the 8th in North Hall booth # 5211.

