Exciting Changes At The Wholesale House

HICKSVILLE, OH (12/27/2016) – The Wholesale House recently expanded their High Street facility in Hicksville, Ohio adding over 5,000 square feet of warehouse space. The addition was made to accommodate the storage required as TWH continues to diversify and grow. The expansion is conveniently located adjacent to the existing warehouse and will enable TWH to handle the demands of their growing product lines.

Owners Steve and Mary Height are proud of the 38 year history TWH has operated in Hicksville and 20+ years in the Jacksonville, Florida location. “We have been fortunate to call Hicksville home for TWH and are proud to be able to invest in our people and the community. We have a great team in place guiding the business and allowing us the opportunity to reinvest in our Hicksville facilities.”

This addition along with two previous expansions has TWH operating with over 83,000 sq/ft under roof in Hicksville. With both the Hicksville and Jacksonville locations, TWH has a combined warehouse capacity of over 100,000 sq/ft.

TWH is also pleased to announce the promotion of Mark Yoder to the position of President. Mark joined TWH 30 years ago and has grown in responsibility over those years. His diverse background with TWH and many years in sales and purchasing have allowed Mark to experience all aspects of the business.

“We are also pleased to announce the promotion of Bob Weatherhead to the position of Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. Bob has 28 years of management and financial experience with TWH.” commented Steve Height.

Additionally, DoRetta Cline, who has 35 years of service with TWH, will continue to lead in her position of Vice President – Chief Operating Officer.

Lastly, TWH is proud to say that 2016 will mark the first year of a new employee profit sharing plan established by the owners. Steve and Mary Height are excited to reward their tremendous, hardworking team and look forward to more growth at TWH in 2017.

