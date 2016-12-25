Monika Earle Named as Marketing Communications Manager for Epsilon Electronics Inc.

MONTEBELLO, CA (12/26/2016) – Epsilon Electronics Inc., maker of PowerAcoustik, SoundStream, Precision Power, Farenheit, VST and NESA Products has hired Monika Earle as Marketing Communications Manager across all brands.

In her new role, Monika will be in charge of Marketing Communications for the company, where she will oversee all press and marketing materials, media relations, social media and internal dealer communications.

Monika’s experience in the automotive field spans several decades including twelve years on the American Isuzu Motors Inc account for Freeman/McCue Public Relations and most recently with SEMA working on the iconic SEMA Show.

“I look forward to utilizing my experience in the automotive aftermarket to further the Epsilon brand,” said Earle. “I am excited to remain part of this wonderful industry.

Visit www.epsilonelectronicsinc.com for further information.

