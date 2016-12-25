EDA’s New Website

Laguna Niguel, CA (12/26/2016) – The Elite Distributor Alliance went live with their new website on December 21, 2016. www. elitedistributoralliance.com “Our new website will allow our vendor partners, distributor members, and retail customers to stay up to date with the latest EDA programs. Navigation is very user friendly we hope it adds great value to our partners”, said Josh Eatherly of P&E Distributors the EDA president.

The new site contains information about distributor shows, distributor locations, the EDA mission, access to read and download the monthly EDA newsletter/blog called DISPATCH links to industry related events and news and lots more…

George McGoldrick of AM Distributors added, “We think this new tool will help us communicate with our dealers, the vendors and the industry at large in a more complete and efficient fashion.”

The EDA contracted with S-9, a technology consulting group lead by Carlos Cortez. S-9 has excellent skills in the communication business and these skills are further enhanced by a deep background in the mobile electronics business.

About the Elite Distributor Alliance: Each EDA member is recognized as among the most respected and capable regional distributors in their respective territory and functioning as a cohesive business organization the EDA moves the needle with a national footprint. The EDA is member owned and focused on delivering growth for Vendor Partners and delivering great brands and first class service to retailers. For more information contact Ray Windsor at mobile 949-228-2153 or office 949-249-8184 or ray@ elitedistributoralliance.com. www.elitedistributoralliance. com.

