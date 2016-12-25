2017 Consumer Electronics Dealer Trade Show Returns to Atlantic City, April 4 & 5

Palmrya, PA (12/26/206) – DAS Companies, Inc., a full service marketing and supply chain portfolio company, is pleased to announce the return of its annual Consumer Electronics Dealer Show to the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A successful 2017 show will mark four straight years of double digit growth. Informative seminars, relationship-building activities and special show-only opportunities will keep the momentum going. “We are focused on creating a show environment that encourages interactivity and engagement to ensure the most productive experience for our partners,” says Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “In addition to educational sessions from industry experts there will also be show-only pricing, a fun evening event, and the ability to qualify to win a surprise giveaway!”

As always show attendees will be able to see, firsthand, the latest offerings from the leading consumer electronics brands. Additionally, products from DAS’s proprietary RoadPro® Family of Brands portfolio will also be represented. These products offer conveniences that keep on-the-go consumers safe, comfortable and connected.

“The key to the show’s success is the continued support of our vendors and dealers,” adds Berfield. “We could not be more grateful for the enthusiastic participation in the past and look forward to another fantastic show in 2017.”

For more information or to register, dealers within our territories are invited to visit www.DASinc.com or contact a DAS sales representative at 1-800-233-7009. The deadline for registration is March 31, 2017.

