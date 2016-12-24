Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’ For The Holiday Season

SHREVEPORT, LA (12/24/2016) – Many proactive 12volt retailers and companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver an exciting message to their followers and consumers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers and consumers will find very interesting.

C&C Customs, Ross ND, posted a very eye-catching traditional Merry Christmas greeting. The greeting also let followers know of upcoming days the store would be closed in the near future.

Extreme Mobile Sounds, Paramus NJ, posted an attention grabbing video. The outside of the store is nicely decorated for the holidays. The Porsche out front had a remote starter installed and that story is also told and demonstrated in the Instagram post.

B2Audio is based in Denmark but utilized a Holiday themed to let followers know their products sound as sweet as a Danish pastry.

Eastside Motoring, Waltham MA, created a video that jumped off the screen. Crafty editing shows a man riding a reindeer delivering a message for followers to be ready for the snow- and get remote starters and snow tires. The video grabbed lots of eyeballs from the company’s 19K+ followers on Instagram.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers and consumers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Dealers who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road,” 12voltToons and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,200 12VoltBite posts.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

