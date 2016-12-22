Remembering Stanley ‘Sandy’ Clemens

NORMAN, ok (12/23/2016) – On Monday, December 12th Stanley ‘Sandy’ Clemens passed away at the age of 66. Sandy Clemens was a well respected 12volt business owner and mentor to many. The Brookhaven Funeral Home in Norman overflowed with family and a large number of friends and business associates who attended the funeral service. Several speakers during the service recounted how Sandy had mentored and helped them in life and their business careers.

In 1979, at the age of 30, Sandy went into business for himself launching Audio Midwest Home and Car Stereo in Midwest City, OK. Clemens found his vocation through working the previous 3 years at Thompson Sound on Campus Corner in Norman.

What started out as a small local business soon turned into a notable business in the area that attracted many well-known clients including the University of Oklahoma Athletic Department. The Audio Midwest mascot was a wizard and Audio Midwest’s clients came to enjoy and “Expected a Little Magic”. Sandy became known as “The Wiz” to those who worked for him and in the industry.”

Mike Penny, Marketing Pros, related to 12voltnews.com “I worked for Sandy and in later years called on him as a customers with a number of 12volt lines. He was a great boss to work for and a terrific account to work with as a manufacturer’s rep.”

Rob Clason, now owner of the 2 Audio Midwest locations, went to work for Sandy in 1990. “Sandy was a wonderful friend and mentor – in addition to being a great boss in our earlier times. As a teacher at OU Sandy learned how to communicate. As the founder of Audio Midwest he taught many employees, myself included, “Sandy Lessons” through the years. His wife Barbara and family, along with so many in the community and industry, will truly miss Sandy Clemens” Clason stated.

Over the past few years Sandy enjoyed boating on area lakes, scuba diving, music, beer and OU Athletics. Sandy also had a passion for anything with a motor-especially if it went fast. Over the years he enjoyed a owning a number of muscle cars and motorcycles.

Donations honoring Sandy Clemens may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma at 502 E. Main Street, Norman Ok 73071 or online at bbbsok.org/donate.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

