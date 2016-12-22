Oncore Audio XW Series Woofers Shipping At CES

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA (12/23/2016) – High Fidelity High Output Subwoofers that are without compromise. They combine very long linear excursion and high sensitivity for performance that combines incredible low frequency extension with brutally realistic dynamics. The XW subwoofers utilize FEA optimized motor that utilizes a T-shaped Pole Design with Dual shorting rings above and below the magnetic gap for a very stable magnetic field that results in ultra-low distortion and low power compression.

Cast Aluminum Heatsink Basket and large diameter voice coils enable massive sustained power handling.

Voice coils are pure aluminum construction for lightweight and improved thermal performance.

The flat wound flat wire transfers heat more efficiently and allows the use of a smaller magnetic gap for a higher flu field strength.

Extended Diameter Surround increases the volume of displacement of the subwoofer without limiting excursion. (12″ SD = 585cm 2, 15″ = 960 cm2)

Volume of displacement is the true measure of output capability starting with the largest possible static displacement creates the largest dynamic displacement.

Composite pulp cone with an engineered shape remains a pure piston eliminating unwanted distortion.

The aluminum voice coil attachment provides further strengthening and helps remove heat from the voice coil further improving the power handling.

Plug in 4-gauge low resistance terminal assembly allows easy wiring and selection of parallel or series voice coil configuration.

Field Serviceable Replaceable Core allows for quick and easy repairs and custom cosmetic finishes that are easily accomplished by installers.

Integrated grill design for attractive protection from damage.

All the new products from Oncore Audio on display and shipping at CES January 5-8 2017, Booth Number 3115 North Hall.

Additional information at www.oncore.audio

