Crux To Release New Mercedes Benz Interface At CES

RESEDA, CA (12/23/2016) – At CES 2017 CRUX Interfacing Solutions will release an Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interface for Mercury Benz vehicles.

“This new interface is an absolute game-changer and there is nothing like it out there. This new interface turns on the factory Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in the new Mercedes Benz vehicles . These two features are the most sought after features right now in current infotainment systems” Rich DeSclafani, CRUX Sales and Tech Support Specialist stated.”

This new CRUX interface is a OBD programmer so it is a quick 30 second procedure with no radio removal and there is nothing to physically install.

See CRUX at CES in the North Hall – Booth 7709.

More on the web @cruxiterfacingsolutions.com.

