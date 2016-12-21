Industry News

Metra Debuts New Audi A3 Installation Kit

December 21, 2016

3pHOLLY HILL, FL (12.22.2016) – Metra continues to offer exclusive radio replacement solutions with the new 99-9109B dash kit for the Audi A3 2006-2013. Installers will love the new modern design which allows for the installation of both DIN and DDIN radios, without the need for a metal mounting sleeve.

Audi A3 Installation Kit

This dash kit is proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit.

metraonline.com

See this Audi A3 kit and more on display at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas from January 5th to the 8th in North Hall booth #5211.

