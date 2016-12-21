Kingpin University and K40 to Present Custom Installed Radar and Fabrication Training

WILSONVILLE, ORE (12.22.2016) – Kingpin University (KPU), producer of premier training programs for mobile electronics sales professionals and installation technicians, announced it has partnered with K40 Electronics to conduct a pair of two-day, hands-on courses to teach custom installation and selling strategies for K40 systems. along with broader techniques that can be applied to any vehicle installation project. The sessions will be held February 27-28 and MArch 1-2, 2017, at the KPU campus in Wilsonville, Ore. With the K40 sponsorship, attendees pay a discounted rate of $199, which includes hotel accommodations, daytime meals and a welcome dinner.

K40 Electronics, located in Elgin, III., has produced advanced radar and laser detection systems since 1981. In addition to its popular portable models, K40 specializes in custom-installed systems that integrate into the vehicle dash while providing complete protection from police radar and laser-based speed detection systems.

“We’re very excited about this partnership,” said Jason Kranitz, head trainer at KPU. “K40 is a strong believer in empowering retailers, and the company’s willingness to offset most of the cost of this training is a demonstration of their dedication to the mobile electronics industry. Custom radar detectors are part of a growing revenue opportunity for specialty retailers as the safety and driver assistance category that allows for a lot of creativity in placement and installation, which builds profitability for any store.”

The first day of training will focus on understanding the customer base for radar detectors and learning proven strategies to close sales. Attendees will also see systems in action, using speed detection equipment on open roads to fully understand how K40 systems detect radar and laser. The day concludes with an in-depth presentation of custom installation and product placement techniques.

The second day of the course will show attendees unique fabrication tips to visually integrate radar components to achieve an OEM appearance. The class will then broaden out to cover several elements from KPU’s 4-day Advanced Trunk course, including use of materials, integrating with OEM design and wraping techniques.

“We encourage sales professionals to attend these training courses as well, because understanding the complete picture, from product presentation to finished product demonstration, is essential for everyone involved in the sales process,” added Kranitz. “If we are asking customers to spend a significant amount of money on a product we recommend, we need to present a cohesive, fulfilling experience from the sales floor to the installation bay.”

Prospective attendees can view a detailed course offering and description and reserve a course session at kingpinuniversity.com. For more information, contact Kingpin University at (503) 582-1315 or jason@kingpinuniversity.com, or an authorized K40 representative at (800) 323-6768.

