Cadence QR Series Amplifiers

INDUSTRY, CA (12.22.2016) – Cadence is proud to introduce its new line of Class D amplifiers.

The all new QR Series of amplifiers from Cadence, with >80% efficiency full range Class D design there is less of a strain on your vehicles charging system. Fully protected from all types of faults including short circuit, low voltage, and low impedance protection, thermal protection, and thermal rollback. Small footprint design for easy installation in tight areas. The QR Series also features a sleek new chassis design with the custom engraved logo and LED Cadence “wings”. The new modern, elegant design, high performance and very attractive price points will make the QR amplifiers the new favorite everyday amps for Cadence Dealers worldwide.

The New QR Series will consist of 6 models and will be showing and shipping at CES 2017.

QR80.2: 80×2 @ 4 OHM

QR80.4: 80×4 @ 4 OHM

QR80.5: 80×4 @ 4 OHM + 400×1 @ 2 OHM

QR600.1: 600×1 @ 1 OHM

QR1000.1: 1000×1 @ 1 OHM

QR2000.1: 2000×1 @ 1 OHM

To see the all New QR Amplifiers, visit the Cadence Sound Booth at CES 2017 Booth 3115 North Hall, LVCC (Jan 5-8 2017) or contact us at www.cadencesound.com for more information.

