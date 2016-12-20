Infinity Unveils Next Generation BassLink DC Subwoofer System

STAMFORD, CT (12.21.2016) – Harman International Industries, Incorporated has released the Infinity BassLink DC compact powered subwoofer system, the next generation of the best-selling Infinity BassLink. The Basslink DC connects drivers to powerful bass and immersive sound in a design so compact, it can be easily removed when extra cargo space is needed.This subwoofer system was selected for a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree in the In-Vehicle Audio/Video product category.

The Infinity BassLink DC’s integrated subwoofer system features a 10-inch (250mm) driver and 10-inch (250mm) passive radiator to deliver powerful bass in virtually any vehicle. Engineered with a 200-watt RMS Class D amplifier, the system emits very little heat and requires minimal current from the car’s electrical system. The InfinityBassLink DC also includes a precision compressor to control system behavior at peak power levels.

The Infinity BassLink DC provides an alternative to traditional woofer, enclosure and amplifier combinations, allowing for an upgrade where other custom enclosures would not normally fit.

Its compact and easy-to-install design is equipped with quick-disconnects and quick-release connections that enable users to easily hook-up and system placement options – including complete removal when extra cargo space is needed. Additionally, the system is outfitted with a glass-reinforced ABS enclosure that is water-resistant, making it also suitable for marine and off-road vehicles without the buzz and resonance problems generally associated with traditional wood boxes.

“We used Infinity’s latest technology, performance and compact design to create a powerful subwoofer with impressive bass output so customers can upgrade their sound system without losing space in their vehicles,” said Jeffery E. Fay, VP and GM of Car Audio Aftermarket at HARMAN. “Compatible with nearly any vehicle, the BassLink DC takes up less than one cubic-foot of space while delivering outstanding sound performance.”

The Infinity BassLink DC lets drivers create a personalized sound experience with its user control system, equipped with a 180-degree phase switch, input sensitivity and variable bass EQ options. Additionally, the system is engineered with an audio sense circuit that allows the subwoofer to turn on and timeout to standby (after 10 minutes)whenever it detects an audio signal. (The system has a relatively slow time constant to avoid unintentional turn-on.)

Infinity BassLink DC Features:

Flexible placement

High technology glass-reinforced

ABS enclosure

Easy hook-up and placement

Efficient 200-watt class D amplifier

High and low level inputs

Subwoofer user controls

Audio sense circuit

Audio detect

0.75 cubic feet

Technical Specifications:

Integrated powered subwoofer system

Driver complement: 10” (250mm)Woofer and 10”(250mm) Passive Radiator

Amplifier power: 200 RMS

Frequency response” 20Hz-120Hz use:25A

Crossover frequency: 50Hz-120Hz

Dimensions (L x W x H): 14-1/2” X 11-1/4” x 14 -3/8”(367.5mm x 284.8mm x 364.9mm)

Product Weight: 8.03kg

Gift box Weight:10.05kg

The Infinity BassLink DC compact powered subwoofer is available for purchase now for $399.95 at www.infinityspeakers.com and select Infinity dealers.

